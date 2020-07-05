The City of Lubbock confirmed 34 new cases and 15 recoveries of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on July 5. Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 2,861, according to the release, with 1,415 being active cases, 1,389 being recoveries and 56 being deaths.
The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order which requires everyone to wear a facial covering in public where social distancing is not possible.
For Governor Abbotts order and more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, only the graph depicting the number of hospitalized patients will be updated on the city's COVID-19 website.
