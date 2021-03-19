The City of Lubbock confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, nine recoveries and one additional COVID-19-related death as of 4 p.m. March 19.
The total number of COVID-19 cases is 48,433, according to the release. Of those, 155 are active, 47,556 are listed as recovered and there are 722 total COVID-19-related deaths.
March 18's COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 1.97 percent, according to the release.
For more information about Lubbock's COVID-19 statistics, visit mylubbock.info/covid.
