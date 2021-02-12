Following the guidelines of the Texas Department of State Health Services, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department had a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 11, for individuals meeting Phase 1A and 1B requirements. 2,159 people received vaccinations during this clinic, according to a release made by the City today.
A summary of clinic results since COVID-19 vaccines became available to the Public Health Department is listed below:
- 2,086 Phases 1A and 1B individuals were vaccinated in Dec. 2020
- 20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses were administered in Jan. 2021
- 2,457 vaccinations, including 1,821 first doses and 636 second doses were administered on Feb. 2
- 1,999 vaccinations, including 1,629 first doses and 370 second doses were administered on Feb. 3
- 2,504 vaccinations, including 1,569 first doses and 935 second doses were administered on Feb. 4
- 1,550 vaccinations, including 1,136 first doses and 414 second doses were administered on Feb. 6
- 2,341 vaccinations, including 1,268 first doses and 1,073 second doses were administered on Feb. 9
- 2,159 vaccinations, including 1,184 first doses and 975 second doses were administered on Feb. 10
- 2,670 vaccinations, including 1,149 first doses and 1,521 second doses were administered on Feb. 11
29,849 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, and 8,264 have received their second doses through the Public Health Department. The city plans to open more clinics starting next week, according to the release.
All vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the release.
