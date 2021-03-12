The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 11, focusing on all eligible individuals set forth in the guidelines by the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to the release, these include all individuals belonging to Phase 1A and 1B, as well as teachers.
According to the release, 2,541 people have been vaccinated in this clinic. The clinic results since vaccines became first available to the Public Health Department is listed below:
- 2,086 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B in December 2020
- 20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses administered in January 2021
- 33,342 vaccinations, including 17,911 first doses and 15,431 second doses administered in February 2021
- 2,408 vaccinations, including 744 first doses and 1,664 second doses administered on March 2
- 2,524 vaccinations, including 1,033 first doses and 1,491 second doses administered on March 3
- 2,912 vaccinations, including 1,432 first doses and 1,480 second doses administered on March 4
- 2,570 vaccinations, including 1,304 first doses and 1,266 second doses administered on March 6
- 2,223 vaccinations, including 978 first doses and 1,245 second doses administered on March 9
- 2,158 vaccinations, including 930 first doses and 1,228 second doses administered on March 10
- 2,541 vaccinations, including 1,231 first doses and 1,310 second doses administered on March 11
The release stated that 45,656 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, and 27,455 have received their second doses through the Public Health Department. The city plans to host additional clinics this week, continuing the focus on Phase 1A and 1B individuals and teachers, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.