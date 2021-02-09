From Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, Lubbock is going to receive severe cold temperatures as low as zero degrees Fahrenheit. To prevent irrigation and damages to the plumbing system, the City of Lubbock has released instructions on how people can winterize at their own residence according to a release made by the city.
Icy road conditions can happen when irrigations occur during an event with temperatures below 35 degrees Fahrenheit, causing irrigation runoff to flow into the street and freeze. Irrigating during a freezing event may cause the responsible individual or organization to pay a fine according to the City Ordinance, according to the release.
People are advised to follow the following tips to winterize their homes during the harsh weather conditions:
- Turn off irrigation systems manually during freezing events
- Check aboveground backflow assemblies, insulate, cover with insulation box and check heating element
- Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets and cover the faucet with insulated covers
- Drain and winterize pools as instructed by pool maintenance provider or manual
- Protect pipes and plumbing under pier and beam homes with wrappings
For indoor plumbing, the following tips are useful to protect your heater and indoor pipes:
- Vulnerable pipes in attics, garages, crawl spaces, basements or outdoors can be protected with heat tapes or pipe wraps
- Use insulation materials to seal cracks and holes passing through exterior walls, doors, and around pipes
- Open cabinets under sinks to allow warm air to flow freely
- Turn the water off at the meter if one is not in town
Any questions or request for assistance regarding water can be reported to 806-775-2588. For more ways to protect one's home from the severe weather, please send an email to watereducation@mylubbock.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.