The City of Lubbock released a statement stating that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will accept 300 people for on-site reservations for March 17. The registration period is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., prioritizing individuals that are 50 years old or more.
The statement mentioned available appointments for clinics on March 18 and March 20 through Select-A-Seat. Individuals can schedule appointments for their first dose at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine and appointments for their second dose at mylubbock.info/dose2.
