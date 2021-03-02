The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 2, focusing on all individuals in Phase 1A and 1B, as set forth in the guidelines by the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to a release from the city, 2,408 people have been vaccinated in this clinic. The clinic results since vaccines became first available to the Public Health Department is listed below:
- 2,086 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B in December 2020
- 20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses administered in January 2021
- 33,342 vaccinations, including 17,911 first doses and 15,431 second doses administered in February 2021
- 2,408 vaccinations, including 744 first doses and 1,664 second doses administered on March 2
38,748 individuals have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, and 19,435 have received their second doses through the Public Health Department, according to the release. The city plans to host additional clinics this week, continuing the focus on Phase 1A and 1B individuals.
