A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was hosted by The City of Lubbock Public Health Department on April 7. According to the city’s media release, 1,392 people received their vaccinations in this clinic. The number of vaccinated individuals since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department are listed below:
- 2,086 vaccinations administered in December 2020
- 20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses administered in January
- 33,342 vaccinations, including 17,911 first doses and 15,431 second doses administered in February
- 40,096 vaccinations, including 19,648 first doses and 20,449 second doses administered in March
- 3,162 vaccinations, including 1,618 first doses and 1,544 second doses administered on April 1
- 1,716 vaccinations, including 129 first doses, 1,156 second doses and 431 Johnson & Johnson doses administered on April 6
- 1,392 vaccinations, including 113 first doses, 812 second doses and 468 Johnson & Johnson doses administered on April 7
According to the news release, 59,512 individuals have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccination, 41,238 have received their second doses and 899 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the Lubbock Public Health Department. As of April 7, the total number of doses administered by the Public Health Department is 102,141.
