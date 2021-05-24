The City of Lubbock reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, 102 recoveries and one death for the week of May 18 at 5 p.m. on May 24. According to the news release, next weeks case count will be released on Tuesday rather than Monday due to Memorial Day.
- Tuesday, May 18, the City of Lubbock confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries.
- Wednesday, May 19, the City of Lubbock confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries.
- Thursday, May 20, the City of Lubbock confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 recoveries.
- Friday, May 21, the City of Lubbock confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries.
- Saturday, May 22, the City of Lubbock confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries.
- Sunday, May 23, the City of Lubbock confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19, 12 recoveries and one additional death.
- Monday, May 24, the City of Lubbock confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 49,276: 131 active, 48,416 listed as recovered, and 729 total deaths. May 23 COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 3.31%.
