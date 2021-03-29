The City of Lubbock confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, three recoveries and no additional COVID-19-related deaths as of 4 p.m. on March 29.
Lubbock County has a total of 48,566 COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Lubbock news release. Of these, 161 are active, 47,682 are listed as recovered and there have been 723 total COVID-19-related deaths.
Sunday's COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 2.13 percent, according to the release.
Additional COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend. On Saturday, March 27, 15 news cases and 18 recoveries of COVID-19 were confirmed, according to the release. On Sunday, March 28, eight new cases and 16 recoveries were reported.
For more information, visit mylubbock.info/covid.
