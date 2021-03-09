On March 9 a vaccine clinic was conducted by the City of Lubbock Health Department, according to a city news release. The vaccine clinic had a continued focus on groups 1A, 1B and teachers, following guidelines that were set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. 2,223 people received their vaccinations during this clinic.
The following are the results of the vaccine clinics since vaccines became available, according to the news release.
● In December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were given to those in Phases 1A and 1B
● In January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were administered: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
● In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were administered: 17,911 first doses, 15,431 second doses
● On March 2 - 2,408 vaccinations were administered: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
● On March 3 - 2,524 vaccinations were administered: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
● On March 4 - 2,912 vaccinations were administered: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
● On March 6 - 2,570 vaccinations were administered: 1,304 first doses, 1,266 second doses
● On March 9 - 2,223 vaccinations were administered: 978 first doses, 1,245 second doses
43,495 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 24,917 individuals have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the new release.
