A COVID-19 clinic was hosted on Feb. 4 by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, according to a release made by the City today.
The clinic was focused on individuals who qualify for the 1A and 1B requirements. The guidelines for these groups are outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the news release.
Throughout the course of the clinic, 2,504 individuals received vaccinations, according to the news release.
Below is a breakdown of vaccine clinic results, according to the news release,
- Dec. 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations distributed within groups 1A and 1B
- Jan. 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- Feb. 2 - 2,457 vaccinations: 1,821 first doses; 636 second doses
- Feb. 3 - 1,999 vaccinations: 1,629 first doses; 370 second doses
- Feb. 4 - 2,504 vaccinations: 1,569 first doses; 935 second doses
The Lubbock Health Department has vaccinated 25,112 people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,281 have obtained their second dose, according to the news release.
Vaccination clinics will continue to focus on groups within Phase 1A and 1B prerequisites, according to the news release.
