A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was conducted on March 23 by the City of Lubbock Health Department, according to a city press release. There was a continued focus on groups 1A,1B,1C, and teachers using the guidelines that were set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
An additional 1,004 individuals received vaccinations and the following are the results of vaccinations since a vaccine was available to the Public Health Department, according to the news release.
- In December 2020 there were 2,086 vaccinations administered
- In January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were administered with 18,007 first doses given and 2,340 second doses given
- In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were administered with 17,911 first doses given and 15,431 second doses given
- On March 2 - 2,408 vaccinations were administered including 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
- On March 3 - 2,524 vaccinations were administered including 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
- On March 4 - 2,912 vaccinations were administered including 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
- On March 6 - 2,570 vaccinations were administered including 1,304 first doses, 1,266 second doses
- On March 9 - 2,223 vaccinations were administered including 978 first doses, 1,245 second doses
- On March 10- 2,158 vaccinations were administered including 930 first doses, 1,228 second doses
- On March 11 - 2,541 vaccinations were administered including 1,231 first doses, 1,310 second doses
- On March 13 - 2,100 vaccinations were administered including 948 first doses, 1,152 second doses
- On March 16 - 2,358 vaccinations were administered including 1,090 first doses, 1,268 second doses
- On March 17 - 1,715 vaccinations were administered including 965 first doses, 750 second doses
- On March 18 - 2,274 vaccinations were administered including 1,144 first doses, 1,130 second doses
- On March 20 - 2,268 vaccinations were administered: including 1,065 first doses, 1,203 second doses
- On March 23 - 1,004 vaccinations were administered: including 603 first doses, 401 second doses
The Lubbock Public Health Department has given 51,471 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 33,359 people received the second dose, according to the news release.
