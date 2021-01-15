2,214 people received COVID-19 vaccinations during a vaccination clinic held Jan. 14, according to a release made this morning by the City of Lubbock.
This brings the total of individuals vaccinated through the Lubbock Public Health Department to 10,067, according to the release.
The vaccination clinics are continuing to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines, according to the release.
Clinics for individuals needing their second dose will begin the week of Jan.25, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.