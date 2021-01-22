The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted COVID-19 vaccine clinics Jan.19-21, focusing on individuals within the Phase 1A and 1B guidelines, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock this morning. 4,996 people were vaccinated during this clinic.
Below is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- Dec 2020 – 2,170 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 4, 2021 – 1,288 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 7, 2021 – 1,528 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 12, 2021 – 1,357 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 13, 2021 – 1,510 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 14, 2021 – 2,214 vaccinations administered.
- Jan. 19, 2021 – 1,475 vaccinations administered.
- Jan.20, 2021 – 1,450 vaccinations administered.
- Jan.21, 2021 – 2,041 vaccinations administered.
All vaccinations were given to those within the Phase 1A and 1B groups, according to the release.
15,033 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations through the Lubbock Public health Department, according to the release.
