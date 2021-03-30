The City of Lubbock Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 30, in which 2,163 individuals received a vaccine, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Below is a breakdown of vaccine clinic results since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in December of 2020:
- December 2020 – 2,086 vaccinations given
- January 2021 – 20, 347 vaccinations given, of these 18,007 were first doses and 2,340 were second doses
- February 2021 – 33,342 vaccinations given, of these 17,911 were first doses and 15,431 were second doses
- March 2 – 2,408 vaccinations given, of these 744 were first doses and 1,664 were second doses
- March 3 – 2,524 vaccinations given, of these 1,033 were first doses and 1,491 were second doses
- March 4 – 2,912 vaccinations given, of these 1,432 were first doses and 1,480 were second doses
- March 6 – 2,570 vaccinations given, of these 1,304 were first doses and 1,266 were second doses
- March 9 – 2,223 vaccinations given, of these 978 were first doses and 1,245 were second doses
- March 10 – 2,158 vaccinations given, of these 930 were first doses and 1,228 were second doses
- March 11 – 2,541 vaccinations given, of these 1,231 were first doses and 1,310 were second doses
- March 13 –2,100 vaccinations given, of these 948 were first doses and 1,152 were second doses
- March 16 – 2,358 vaccinations given, of these 1,090 were first doses and 1,268 were second doses
- March 17 – 1,715 vaccinations given, of these 965 were first doses and 750 were second doses
- March 18 – 2,274 vaccinations given, of these 1,144 were first doses and 1,130 were second doses
- March 20 – 2,268 vaccinations given, of these 1,065 were first doses and 1,203 were second doses
- March 23 – 1,004 vaccinations given, of these 603 were first doses and 401 were second doses
- March 24 – 1,669 vaccinations given, of these 917 were first doses and 753 were second doses
- March 25 – 2,766 vaccinations given, of these 1,463 were first doses and 1,303 were second doses
- March 27 - 2,386 vaccinations given, of these 1,261 were first doses and 1,125 were second doses
- March 30 – 2,163 vaccinations given, of these 1,320 were first doses and 843 were second doses
56,432 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccination through the Public Health Department and 37,383 have received their second doses, according to the release.
