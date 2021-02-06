On Feb. 6, the City of Lubbock conducted a vaccine clinic, according to a release made by the city.
The clinic is continuing its focus on people who meet 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the news release.
1,550 residents received their vaccinations, according to the news release.
- Dec. 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were given to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- Jan. 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were administered: 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses
- Feb. 2 - 2,457 vaccinations were administered: 1,821 first doses and 636 second doses
- Feb. 3 - 1,999 vaccinations were administered: 1,629 first doses and 370 second doses
- Feb. 4 - 2,504 vaccinations were administered: 1,569 first doses and 935 second doses
- Feb. 6 - 1,550 vaccinations were administered: 1,136 first doses and 414 second doses
26,248 people received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 4,695 have received their second dose through the Lubbock Public Health Department, according to the news release.
Vaccine clinics will continue to focus on 1A and 1B groups, according to the news release.
