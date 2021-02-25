A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was conducted on Wednesday by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department. The clinic continued to focus on all individuals belonging to Phase 1A and 1B, as indicated by the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to the notice released by the city, 2,901 people have received vaccinations in this clinic.
The breakdown of clinic results since vaccine was first made available to the Public Health Department is as follows:
2,086 Phases 1A and 1B individuals were vaccinated in December 2020
20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses administered in January 2021
2,457 vaccinations, including 1,821 first doses and 636 second doses administered on Feb. 2
1,999 vaccinations, including 1,629 first doses and 370 second doses administered on Feb. 3
2,504 vaccinations, including 1,569 first doses and 935 second doses administered on Feb. 4
1,550 vaccinations, including 1,136 first doses and 414 second doses administered on Feb. 6
2,341 vaccinations, including 1,268 first doses and 1,073 second doses administered on Feb. 9
2,159 vaccinations, including 1,184 first doses and 975 second doses administered on Feb. 10
2,670 vaccinations, including 1,149 first doses and 1,521 second doses administered on Feb. 11
1,828 vaccinations, including 1,130 first doses and 698 second doses administered on Feb. 13
1,763 vaccinations, including 820 first doses and 943 second doses administered on Feb. 16
1,685 vaccinations, including 732 first doses and 953 second doses administered on Feb. 17
2,052 vaccinations, including 998 first doses and 1,054 second doses administered on Feb. 18
2,114 vaccinations, including 1,084 first doses and 1,030 second doses administered on Feb. 20
2,901 vaccinations, including 804 first doses and 2,097 second doses administered on Feb. 24
According to the statement, 35,417 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 15,039 have received their second doses through the Public Health Department. The city plans to host additional clinics this week. The vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.
