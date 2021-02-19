On Feb. 18, a vaccine clinic was managed by the City of Lubbock where an additional 2,052 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release made by the city today. The clinic had a continued focus on people in the 1A and 1B categories.
The following is a breakdown of vaccinations since the vaccine became available, according to the news release.
- Dec.2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- Jan. 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were distributed: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- On Feb. 2 - 2,457 vaccinations were distributed: 1,821 first doses; 636 second doses
- On Feb. 3- 1,999 vaccinations were distributed: 1,629 first doses; 370 second doses
- On Feb. 4 - 2,504 vaccinations were distributed: 1,569 first doses; 935 second doses
- On Feb. 6 - 1,550 vaccinations were distributed: 1,136 first doses; 414 second doses
- On Feb. 9 - 2,341 vaccinations were distributed: 1,268 first doses; 1,073 second doses
- On Feb. 10 - 2,159 vaccinations were distributed: 1,184 first doses; 975 second doses
- On Feb.11 - 2,670 vaccinations were distributed: 1,149 first doses; 1,521 second doses
- On Feb. 13 - 1,828 vaccinations were distributed: 1,130 first doses; 698 second doses
- On Feb.16 - 1,763 vaccinations were distributed: 820 first doses; 943 second doses
- On Feb.17 - 1,685 vaccinations were distributed: 732 first doses; 953 second doses
- On Feb.18 - 2,052 vaccinations were distributed: 998 first doses; 1,054 second doses
33,529 residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,912 residents have received the second dose, according to the news release.
The city vaccine clinics will continue to focus on vaccinating people who qualify for groups 1A and 1B, according to the news release.
