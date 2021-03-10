On March 10, 2,158 individuals received a vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was managed by the City of Lubbock Health Department, according to a city news release.
During the clinic, there was a continued focus on individuals in 1A, 1B and teachers in accordance with guidelines that were set by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the news release.
The following are the results of vaccinations since a vaccine became available.
● In December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations were given to those in Phases 1A and 1B
● In January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations were administered: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
● In February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations were administered: 17,911 first doses, 15,431 second doses
● On March 2 - 2,408 vaccinations were administered: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
● On March 3 - 2,524 vaccinations were administered: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
● On March 4 - 2,912 vaccinations were administered: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
● On March 6 - 2,570 vaccinations were administered: 1,304 first doses, 1,266 second doses
● On March 9 - 2,223 vaccinations were administered: 978 first doses, 1,245 second doses
● On March 10 - 2,158 vaccinations were administered: 930 first doses, 1,228 second doses
44,425 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 26,145 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.