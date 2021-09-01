The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual news conference on Sept. 1 to inform the Lubbock community about COVID-19, with updates on vaccine availability and hospital capacity.
Dr. Ron Cook, local health authority, spoke about how quickly hospitals in Lubbock are filling with COVID patients. Of the 198 patients in the hospital, Cook said 54 of them are in the ICU and are unvaccinated.
“What I’m trying to say is here, if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re not going to end up in the ICU, for the most part,” Cook said.
Out of those 198 individuals, 16 are vaccinated, Cook said, and are examples of what are called breakthrough cases. Still, these patients are unlikely to end up in intensive care, and Cook said he encourages everyone to get both doses of the vaccine.
The vaccines are 95% effective against the Alpha or initial strain of COVID and 88% effective against the Delta variant, Cook said. Vaccine clinics can be found on the Lubbock Health Department’s website, one of these clinic sites being at the South Plains Mall.
Dr. David Gray, chief medical officer at Covenant Children’s Hospital, gave a pediatric perspective on the Delta variant and detailed its effect on the younger demographic. Gray said the Delta variant has caused more children to come to the hospital and more of them have needed intubation than ever before.
ECMO, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is a type of lung bypass the children’s hospital has been providing to four different patients for 22 straight days. The youngest patients on ECMO are sixteen and nineteen years old.
“The vaccine that has been mentioned several times is increasing in popularity among kiddos, and we would like for those 12 years and older to be vigilant about becoming vaccinated,” Gray said. “There have been several vaccine drives organized, and those also remain available through the health department, at the mall and other places, so I would encourage folks to investigate that for kids."
In regard to concerns that Texas Tech will resume online instruction due to the rise in cases, Dr. Cook said he knows Student Health Services is working hard. He said leaders at the Health Sciences Center are keeping a close eye on cases and will try to maintain in-person classes. Cook said he still encourages students to wear their masks.
“It’s just gonna — it’s gonna protect you and protect others,” Cook said. “If you are asymptomatic, it’s gonna protect others, it protects you from catching the virus, so the easiest thing to do is put a mask on and go to class, and go to work, especially if you’re going to be around other people.”
