City of Lubbock officials discussed COVID-19 hospitalization rates surpassing 15 percent and the impact Executive Order 31 and 32 from the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has on local businesses Tuesday.
Steve Massengale, Lubbock City Council member, said the City of Lubbock falls under the two orders, which are not shut-down orders but rather a pull-back orders.
"If that percentage stays above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, and today we're on day two, then the businesses that are at 75 percent capacity, restaurants, amusement parks, libraries, etc., retail are reduced to 50 percent capacity," Massengale said.
Bars that are open at 50 percent occupancy also will close, Massengale said. Hospitals will stop elective patient surgeries as well.
Chris Berry, member of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce, said he encourages everyone to still follow health and safety guidelines set in place. Most of local small business are struggling to stay open at this time.
"This potential step back, if we see the seven consecutive days of the hospitalization rate above 15 percent, would be drastic to our restaurants," Berry said.
The State of Texas hospitals are split up geographically into areas called Trauma Service Areas, and the executive order focuses on a TSA rather a specific city, Massengale said. Lubbock is in Trauma Service Area B and contains 500,013 people and 1,500 hospital beds.
For more information on Trauma Service Areas or the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage rates, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/.
