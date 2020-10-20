On Tuesday, Oct. 20, City of Lubbock officials discussed COVID-19 hospitalization rates surpassing 15 percent and the impact Executive Order 31 and 32 from the Governor of Texas has on local businesses.
Steve Massengale, councilman of district, said the City of Lubbock falls under two executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbot. Massengale said that the orders are not shut-down orders but rather a pull-back orders.
"If that percentage stays above 15 percent for seven consecutive days and today we're on day two, then the businesses that are at 75 percent capacity, restaurants, amusement parks, libraries, etc., retail are reduced to 50 percent capacity," Massengale said.
Bars that are open at 50 percent occupancy will also close, said Massengale. Massengale said that hospitals will also stop elective patient surgeries as well.
Chris Barry, member of Lubbock Recovery Task Force, encouraged everyone to still follow health and safety guidelines set in place. Barry said that most of local small business are struggling to stay open at this time.
"This potential step back, if we see the seven consecutive days of the hospitalization rate above 15 percent would be drastic to our restaurants," said Barry.
The State of Texas hospitals are split up geographically into areas called Trauma Service Areas and that the executive order focuses on an TSA rather a specific city, Massengale said. Lubbock is in Trauma Service Area B and contains 500,013 people and 1,500 hospital beds, said Massengale.
For more information on Trauma Service Areas or the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage rates, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/.
