With local K-12 schools already starting classes and the new Texas Tech academic year approaching, city officials and superintendents discussed plans to work around the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual news conference Wednesday.
As of Tuesday evening, Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said 6,656 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lubbock County. There are over 1,600 active cases.
Being a parent, Wells said she is happy with what she has seen so far at schools.
“I am so pleased to see so many of our young ones wearing masks as they enter our school buildings,” she said. “As we move into the fall, I want the community to know that the health department is here to help. We’re here to help our school districts, businesses and individuals.”
Because the Frenship Independent School District and the Lubbock Independent School District started their classes on Aug. 17, Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo and Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord discussed the health procedures the two districts have utilized.
A positive COVID-19 case has been reported in LISD as of the time of the news conference, Rollo said.
Exposures to COVID-19 have been confirmed at Guadalupe and Honey Elementary Schools, according to a LISD news release. A potential exposure is being monitored at McCool Academy.
At the time of the conference, McCord said there has not been a positive case reported in the district.
Those participating in the news conference also discussed the upcoming fall semesters for universities and colleges in the area.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said there are different rules that dictate how gatherings can be conducted.
“We still are receiving a number of large group plans,” he said. “Remember, that the governor’s order restricts outdoor gatherings above 10 people. You need to have approval, if you’re in the city, from the mayor’s office.”
One can self-certify an event or gathering between 10 and 49 people if he or she goes to the Lubbock Safe! website, Pope said. If the gathering consists of 50 or more people, a written plan is needed.
“And we’re having, I think, very good compliance around that, so that’s first,” he said. “Second, certainly there will be house parties and the like. We’re going to address those on a one-off basis. We want neighbors to call us.”
The best number to call to report a large, unregistered gathering is the non-emergency line at the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865, Pope said.
In addition to monitoring gatherings, contact tracing on the Tech campus will consist of a combined effort of the university and the health department.
“We’ve entered into an agreement with Texas Tech where they’re going to be actually supporting us and the health department to assist with that contact tracing,” Wells said. “But there is the backup health department staff. We have liaisons assigned to work directly with Texas Tech.”
The liaisons will be doing the contact tracing on behalf of the health department, Wells said.
