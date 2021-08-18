The City of Lubbock hosted a virtual news conference on Aug. 18 at noon, to inform the Lubbock community about new COVID-19 updates and vaccination information.
Katherine Wells, director of Lubbock Public Health Department, spoke about the improvement of numbers in individuals getting vaccinated.
“We have seen a large increase in the number of people vaccinated and we have vaccinated 1,000 more people this week than we did the previous week,” Wells said.
There are plenty of locations to get vaccinated in Lubbock, Wells said, and reminded the public they are free to get. No copay or proof of insurance is needed.
The location for free COVID-19 testing clinics has changed from the health department to Clapp Park’s pool parking lot. It is a drive through that operates from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Test results are given within a 24-48-hour time span.
Dr.Ron Cook, local health authority, gave new hospitalization and vaccination statistics. Discussing the importance of being vaccinated and explaining to the public that vaccines can limit the local hospitalizations.
“Please know that 90 percent of our hospitalizations here in Lubbock, remain unvaccinated” said Cook.
To reassure the public on how safe the vaccine is, Dr.Cook mentioned that there were over 40,000 clinical trials for Pfizer and Moderna.
“If you are vaccinated, you are much less likely to be hospitalized” said Cook.
Cook spoke about common COVID-19 vaccine anxieties. He said the science of vaccines are not new and that that thorough research has been taken when developing this vaccine.
“They have to used the same safety standards as any other vaccine” said Cook.
He spoke about the side effects of the vaccine and how minimal the common effects are to the body. The more severe side effects such as; blood clots, neurological effects and heart inflammation, are rare to see.
“We expected those to happen” said Cook, “We’ve seen those in regular viruses and the vaccines.”
There have only been three COVID-19 vaccine related deaths, Dr. Cook said. The cases are rare and that the vaccine is still safe to take. He says to continue to wear your mask and to get vaccinated.
Mayor Dan Pope, spoke about the infusion center that is still operating at 50th street and University. A referral is recommended from your doctor to utilize the center.
“The infusion helps you stay out of the hospital, helps you get well. It is very valuable.” Pope said.
Pope said that there are 186 people in the hospital and 10% of those are vaccinated. Relatively equal to the national average. In the ICU, there are 54 people and one individual was vaccinated.
“Overwhelming evidence shows these vaccines are highly protective against serious illnesses. Please consider being vaccinated” said Pope.
