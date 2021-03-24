With the governor of Texas announcing that all adults older than the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on March 24, to discuss vaccine operations.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said that on March 23 the vaccine clinic at the Lubbock Memorial Civic vaccinated a little over 1,000 people while it has the ability to vaccinate over 2,800 people, Wells said, this is slowest vaccination day since January. As well, the governor announced on March 23 new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines
"Now is the time to get vaccinated, there's no jumping in line anymore and there is no need to wait," she said. "Over the next two weeks, we want to vaccinate as many people as possible."
Wells said vaccine operations at the civic center are slated to stop at the end of April and starting April 6, fewer first doses will be distributed. The reason for the closing of the vaccine operation is because physicians and pharmacies will start receiving vaccines to begin administering to the public which allows the Health Department to start beginning targeted outreach to specific groups.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, thanked the volunteers who have been helping out at the civic center first then talked about long term COVID-19. Some symptoms of long term COVID-19 are extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, chronic chest pain, brain fog, insomnia, heart palpitations, anxiety and depression.
"Our goal is for you to get your vaccine so that you don't, perhaps, end up with this long term COVID-19," he said.
The vaccince does not stop a person from getting COVID-19, with Moderna and Pfizer being at 95 percent effective and Johnson & Johnson being 67 percent effective, but it does stop a person from being hospitalized, Cook said. People can take Advil or Tylenol to help mitigate some side effects of the vaccine, he said, but the side effects should not last more than 24 or 36 hours.
Lubbock Mayor, Dan Pope, said the the hospitalization rate in the city is positive and sits at 3 percent, however, over the previous 10 days, Lubbock is averaging a little more than 12 new cases per day. Pope also said that 50 percent of the eligible population in Lubbock, on Monday, March 22, has been vaccinated.
"The vaccine is safe, and it's effective," he said. "Don't procrastinate. Please, please, get your shot."
As of right now, the City of Lubbock is communicating to the universities around Lubbock to ensure students know their eligibility, Pope said. Pope also said to refer to the letter from the Office of the President about Texas Tech hosting a vaccine clinic on-campus.
For context, on March 11, the Tech community was informed that Tech decided not to host a on-campus vaccine clinic by a letter from the Office of the President.
To make an appointment to receive a vaccine, call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 or through Select-a-Seat.
