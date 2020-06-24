As the number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock continue to increase this week, City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to discuss new information about case numbers and health and safety guidelines.
As of the press conference, 1541 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lubbock community. 671 are recovered cases while 825 are active cases.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said this is the third week that Lubbock has seen a rise in cases.
“This last week 593 cases were reported,” she said. “Yesterday was the highest number of cases ever reported in one day at 140 cases."
The Health Department has seen office environments as a new group to raise the number of cases reported, she said. She continued to remind everyone about social distancing and staying home if you are sick.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said that a concern right now is overwhelming the local hospitals with the number of people being admitted. He also reiterated the fact that this virus is still relatively new and that the medical community does not have enough information on whether or not individuals can be reinfected.
“We must continue to wash our hands. We must continue to social distance, and you must wear your facial coverings," he said.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said we must learn how to coexist with COVID-19 and we must continue to slow the spread of the virus. He echoed Governor Greg Abbott's words about facial coverings and how they help slow down the spread of the virus.
"We want our lives to return to a fashion that is both safe and sensible," he said. "It's because everyone is important that we continue to take the measures we take,"
Pope said that Health Department will continue to track, trace and isolate reported case. He said that it is possible to slow down the spread of the virus if the community follows local and federal health guidelines.
