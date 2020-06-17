As the number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock has started to increase this week, City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to discuss procedures going into effect in the coming weeks.
As of Wednesday’s press conference, there are 338 active COVID-19 cases, 566 recoveries reported and 51 deaths.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said in order for the city to control the spread of COVID-19, the community must come together.
“We've worked over the last couple of months to encourage people to wear face coverings,” she said, “more and more data is coming out to show the importance of wearing these face coverings."
If the case numbers continue increasing, the people being admitted to the hospital will also increase, she said.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said the recent cases are among young people who went to businesses that did not practice social distancing. He went on to say that some young people are not symptomatic and are putting vulnerable people at risk for infection.
“Our greatest risk right now is just complacency and apathy about this disease," he said.
Cook said a that people need to look after others in the community and not make it about themselves. They must embrace and not fear the new way of life and making putting on a mask second nature.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said that the city is doing well with keeping the case percentage at five percent with the state wanting the maximum to be at six percent. The city does not like where it is at right now, but it is not a cause for immediate alarm, he said.
Pope echoed Governor Greg Abbott's words and said the city needs to learn to coexist with this virus by practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
When asked about the possibility of Lubbock having to reduce occupancy levels in businesses and the possibility of having to close Lubbock again, Pope said no and they will follow the guidelines the Texas Governor has put in place.
“Thank you, west Texas, thank you Lubbock. Let's do this the right way. Let's reopen safely. Let's protect both lives and livelihoods,” Pope said.
