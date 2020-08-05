As the number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock continues to slow down, City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on Tuesday to discuss new information about health and safety guidelines and local schools reopening.
As of the press conference, 5,752 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lubbock county. 3,831 are recovered cases while 1,841 are active cases, with the death toll at 79 people.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the reporting of case numbers are steadily decreasing due to people wearing masks.
"We need to make sure we continue wearing masks and social distancing," Wells said.
The health department has seen a trend of people getting tested and going back to work or in public rather than going and staying home for results, Wells said. During the time of getting tested and waiting for results, people are at risk of spreading the virus.
Wells said the public should contact the Health Department if they have and questions or concerns.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, highlighted the positive trend of the decrease in new COVID-19 cases and said this trend is due to the public wearing masks.
"If you been tested, please stay home, stay away from people until your test results come in," Cook said.
Cook reiterated the need for students to go back to school this coming fall and said that parents may have concerns, but the local school districts have plans in place to help protect students.
Cook said washing clothes and taking a shower after coming home from school can help prevent the virus from coming into the house. This helps protect loved one at home, especially those vulnerable to this virus.
People at home should social distance from those who are vulnerable and live in the same house, Cook said. He noted that this is hard for people to do but asks the public to try it out first.
Post-COVID-19 syndrome is where symptoms linger after a patient has recovers from the virus, Cook said. Some post-COVID-19 syndrome symptoms are cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, inability and taste or smell and encephalitis.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope passed his sympathies to families and individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. He also passed his sympathies to those who have businesses that are effected or still close due to this virus.
Pope said the Walgreens at 602 Avenue Q will open on Friday for COVID-19 testing through online reservations only. Free testing is still being conducted at Rodgers Park on 3200 Bates Street, and Larry Combest Community Health and Wellness Center at 301 40th Street.
The Lubbock Independent School District will have testing sites open at high schools as well as Texas Tech University at the museum, Pope said. He also reaffirmed that the schools have plans in place to help keep students healthy and safe.
"We can safely and responsibly return to a life that we recognize," Pope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.