With a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in the Lubbock County, the City of Lubbock hosted a virtual COVID-19 news conference on Aug. 4.
At the time of the news conference, the health department reported 1,530 total active cases with 153 new cases being reported on Aug. 3. According to slides provided by the mayor, 42 percent of the Lubbock community eligible to receive the vaccine has not been vaccinated.
Katherine Wells, director of public health, said the resurgence of COVID-19 cases has put a strain on the local health care system especially with the rise of the Delta variant.
"That Delta variant that you've heard on the news, that we've talked about, is here in Lubbock. We assume that 80-85% of our cases are associated with that Delta variant," Wells said.
Whenever someone is tested, Wells said, the labs will see if the patient is COVID positive or negative. If positive, the sample will be sent to another lab to be tested for the Delta variant.
Wells said that there is a two-week delay from when a patient tests positive and the health department determining if the test is positive for is the Delta variant.
Dr. Ron Cook, public health authority, said the science is constantly evolving and so must the recommendations health authorities issue. The vaccines are safe to use and help prevents patients from being hospitalized because of COVID-19.
"(The Delta variant) causes more serious disease, and you're more likely to be hospitalized, especially if you're not vaccinated," Cook said. "If you're vaccinated and you get Delta, you're not very likely to be hospitalized."
Cook said the city has seen few cases in people who have received the vaccine, contacting COVID-19 and having to be hospitalized. No number in the amount of cases were provided at the time.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said there are no current patients in the hospital who have contracted the virus and received the vaccine. There will not be another mask mandate from the city as per Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, Pope said.
"The Delta variant is creating uncertainty about how much vaccines prevent transmission but the overwhelming evidence shows they are highly productive," Pope said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Lubbock Health Department are coordinating with Texas Tech to set up a vaccine clinic on move-in day, Aug. 11, for student to receive the vaccine, Pope said.
Wells said students do not have to be Lubbock residents to receive the vaccine at any of the pharmacies and health department clinics around the city.
"Our public health goal is to try to keep people from getting ill and keeping them out of the hospital and saving lives. The vaccine is free. It's widely available. Please, please, get your vaccine," Pope said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.