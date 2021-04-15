The City of Lubbock will offer 500 more doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccines during each of this week’s clinic days, according to a news release from the city.
This week’s clinic days are as follows, according to the news release.
- April 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scheduling an appointment can be done on the city website mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine , or by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933, according to the news release.
It has been advised that those who are 18 years and older should not wait to schedule an appointment for a vaccine shot, according to the news release. Walk-up appointments are still being offered; however, walk-up appointments are on a first come first serve basis, according to the news release. The last day the civic center will be open to administer vaccines will be on May 1.
