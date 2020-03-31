The City of Lubbock confirmed local libraries will no longer be providing curbside service as of March 30 in a news release on Tuesday.
The City of Lubbock Libraries will continue providing resources through the Library app, such as eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, select newspapers, Health and Medical Databases, DIY databases and Texshare databases, according to the release. One can access such resources through the app using either their library card or Techshare information.
One can contact any of the local Lubbock Public Library Branches for assistance with this information or to obtain a new library card number to gain access to the library's online resources, according to the release.
Contact City of Lubbock Libraries:
Mahon:LIBMahon@mylubbock.us
Call for a Card and general information
(806) 775 – 2835
Godeke: LIBGodeke@mylubbock.us
Call for a Card Service
(806) 775-3362
Groves: LIBGroves@mylubbock.us
Call for a Card Service
(806) 767-3733
Patterson: LIBPatterson@mylubbock.us
Call for a Card Service
(806) 767-3300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.