While positive cases in Lubbock are averaging between 100 and 200 cases a day, City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to discuss vaccinations and new information.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there have been 45,717 positive cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock county. 41,919 of those cases are listed as recovered while 3,162 are still active with 636 deaths.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the health department plans on having regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedules starting Feb. 1.
“Right now we are planning on having clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” she said. “Offering an evening clinic on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then we’re also looking to open a Saturday clinic.”
Wells said the city plans on running second dose clinics concurrently with first dose clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
This will allow the City of Lubbock to reach the 10,000 vaccinations per week threshold. Wells said, the city is excited to offer this opportunity to the community. The City of Lubbock has vaccinated over 11,000 people as of the press conference on Wednesday.
Dr. Ron Cook, local health authority, said hospitals and ICUs are still full despite the fact that COVID numbers are going down.
Cook said, just last night there were 23 patients that needed a bed in the hospital that couldn’t be moved from the emergency room because hospitals and ICUs remain full.
“That just goes to show how important out healthcare systems, our hospitals here in Lubbock are so important for the sick and injured,” he said, “Not relating to COVID.”
Cook stressed the importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine, noting the little reactions to the vaccine so far saying most are “very very mild.”
While COVID numbers are decreasing in Lubbock, students returned to class on Wednesday at Texas Tech.
Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president, said in spite of the challenges students faced last fall, enrollment numbers for the spring semester are up 5 percent.
“We have noticed, however, that the retention of first-year students is slightly down,” Schovanec said, “We do believe in part due to dealing with the complications and challenges of the pandemic.
Texas Department of Emergency Management will be hosting walk-up testing on campus, he said. Last semester, TDEM averaged about 2,000 tests a week on Tech’s campus.
“We are aware that there are certain mental health issues that have appeared among our faculty and staff,” he said, “We’ve tried to respond to that.”
As weather permits, Tech will be offering more opportunities for engagement in open areas around campus. Schovanec said, they will enhance Wi-Fi in areas where individuals can gather in a safe way.
“Also, our Risk Intervention and Safety Education has increased their communication to everyone about the opportunities and resources that deal with health and wellness,” he said.
Dan Pope, Mayor of Lubbock, said he is thankful for Schovanec, Texas Tech and the efforts to stop COVID-19.
“Over the last week we averaged 137 new cases,” Pope said, “Over the last two weeks we have averaged 175 new cases.”
While COVID numbers are going down, he said. The amount of available hospital beds is a different story. Even though Lubbock's COVID-hospital numbers are going down, he said. This is the time of year hospitals have the largest number of people in them.
“We did another 1,475 vaccines yesterday,” Pope said, “We will do a similar amount today, if not a little more. Tomorrow will be a little larger.”
Two months ago, he said, Lubbock had about 320 COVID-19 patients between UMC and Covenant. Yesterday, they had 195 COVID patients and only 60 in the ICU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.