The City of Lubbock hosted a conference covering the city’s COVID-19 status and vaccination on April 7. The conference focused on the vaccination progress and the city’s plans for future clinics.
Katherine Wells, director of Public Health, said the number of cases in Lubbock is averaging less than 20 cases a day, and this number needs to be kept down as the city continues with the vaccination process.
“I do want to encourage anyone who’s sick or has COVID-19 symptoms – please stay home. If you go to seek medical care, please have them test you for the virus,” Wells said. “We do want to make sure that we are tracking and counting who has COVID-19 in our community.”
The city has surpassed the 100,000 mark for distributed vaccines, and Wells said overall 150,000 doses have been administered to Lubbock County.
“All of the counties in the surrounding areas have vaccination rates of at least 20 percent,” Wells said, “and this is fantastic: it’s not just what happened in Lubbock city, but we want to make sure that the entire region is vaccinated to protect everyone.”
The city plans for the closure of the vaccine hub at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on May 1 this year. Until then, people can register for their vaccine online or through the hotline and get vaccinated later. Walk-in options are available, but the vaccine distributed for these individuals will be based on availability. Afterwards, the city will transition to focus on outreach to the community, said Wells. City officials expect to see more vaccines and vaccine providers available for citizens at that time.
Vaccine doses are still available for everyone from the eligible age group. The city also looks forward to extending this eligibility to children as young as 12 years old in the near future, said Wells. Although it is not required for all students returning this fall to be vaccinated, it is crucial to get most of them vaccinated before the new semester starts.
“If that is the case, then during the summer, we will be working to get our youngsters vaccinated before school starts again in the fall,” Wells said.
Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said the number of new cases has been kept low thanks to the effort made by people who vaccinated and maintain safety procedures like wearing a mask and social distancing and encourage everyone to get their dose of vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
“There will be a time soon that we won’t have to wear a mask all the time,” said Cook, “but for now, let me encourage you to keep practice social distancing and wear a mask whenever needed.”
There have been records on the virus variants around the region that originated from many places. Cook said that by taking the vaccine, people are actively preventing these more dangerous and infectious variants to spread further.
“Viruses can’t replicate, and can’t mutate if you have your vaccine,” Cook said.
Another point was mentioned that some early studies showed how infants could receive antibodies from their mothers if the mother decided to get vaccinated while pregnant. Cook said this is wonderful news, and pregnant women who wished to be vaccinated should check with doctors to see if they are eligible for vaccination.
The CDC released a statement saying all individuals who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to safely travel within the U.S. 14 days after they took their shots without any requirement or checkup prior. Cook said that all public transportations still require masks regardless.
“You can travel safely, you don’t have to test prior, and you don’t have to quarantine afterward,” Cook said.
The conference introduces Tim Purser, director of Pharmacy for United Supermarkets, to talk about the distribution of vaccines outside of clinics at the Civic Center. Purser said all United Supermarkets’ locations are available for giving out COVID-19 vaccine doses thanks to additional supplies.
“We are excited to continue vaccinating many Lubbock residents,” Purser said.
Purser also said a vaccine clinic will be conducted at the United Supermarkets Arena a day after this conference and would encourage all individuals who wish to be vaccinated to participate.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale said in the conference that the Get Lubbock Open Committee’s Lubbock Safe! program, which offered guidance to reopening services in Lubbock following the governor’s Executive Order, will now retire. As the state governor allows state businesses to open to 100 percent earlier this year, this program is no longer required to be active.
“We have had over a thousand participants for the program, and I am proud of that – I am proud of all our businesses that participated,” Massengale said.
Although the program will no longer be in effect, the Get Lubbock Open Committee will continue its operation. Massengale said that there still might be things that the city still needs this committee for.
Mayor Dan Pope said in this conference that the city is planning to bring vaccination clinics to places where many people gather. Any individual or organization that conducts or hosts huge gatherings is encouraged to contact the city to distribute vaccines directly to the event participants.
“You don’t have to bring any money, you just have to bring your arm,” Pope said, “We really want to get you vaccinated.”
The conference is recorded and available on the City of Lubbock’s social media. Additional information on how the city is fighting against the pandemic and the progress with vaccination can also be found there. The city officials encourage every citizen to keep themselves safe and get vaccinated to better prepared against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.