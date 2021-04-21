The City of Lubbock hosted a COVID-19 news conference on April 21, focusing on matters regarding vaccination and case numbers around Lubbock.
For the past week, the number of new COVID-19 cases daily has been averaging less than 10 cases per day. Katherine Wells, director of Public Health, said it has been a long time since they were able to say this.
“Our hospitals really look good with only a handful of COVID-19 patients between the UMC and Covenant,” Wells said.
On that note, many other Texan cities have seen a spike in the number of new cases, and Wells said people should get themselves vaccinated before Lubbock sees any rise in cases locally.
Regarding the vaccination progress, Wells said the number of people vaccinated last week significantly dropped comparing to previous week, with only about 5,000 people vaccinated compared to around 10,000 previously.
“I know this was in part of the J&J vaccine being put on hold. However, we have enough Pfizer and Moderna on our shelves here locally to get everyone who wants to get vaccinated their vaccine,” Wells said. “There are appointments available, and if you need help finding vaccines or vaccine appointments, call your local pharmacy or feel free to call the Health department at (806) 775-2933, and the staff will be more than happy to get you an appointment at the Civic Center or at one of our community partners.”
For the upcoming weeks, the city officials plan to move from mass vaccination efforts at the Civic Center to smaller pop-up events. Staff will be available at festivals or malls and smaller clinics around town to distribute the vaccine, said Wells. Future vaccine clinic locations after May will be announced through the city’s media partners and social media.
“Next week will be our last full week of vaccination at the Civic Center,” Wells said. “We need everyone who got their first dose at the Civic Center to come out and get the second one. If you need that second dose, just show up at the Civic Center: no appointment is needed as long as it is during those clinic times. It’s safe, it’s effective, and we will get you in and out of the door within 30 minutes.”
Regarding the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine being put on hold, Public Health Authority Ron Cook said this is a good thing, since this shows the safety system that oversees these experimental drugs is working.
“It’s our goal to stop the virus, but it is also our goal to not injure anybody,” Cook said.
The blood clot symptoms were recorded on seven cases within 7.5 million doses distributed, making the chance of it to occur once in a million, said Cook. In Lubbock, 2,300 doses of the J&J vaccine were given.
“For those of you who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than three weeks ago, the odds of you getting it is extremely low,” Cook said. “Remember this only happened to individuals within 13 days of receiving the vaccine.”
There are a few symptoms that these individuals need to keep an eye on: shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling and pain at specific body parts. If the blood clot is in the brain, a severe headache might occur, followed by blurry vision and weakness on one side, Cook said.
“In particular cases we also see low levels of platelets, so you might have easy bruising, unusual bleeding, red spots or blood spots on your skin,” Cook said. “If you see any of these signs, please talk to your primary care provider immediately.”
The number of cases has lowered in Lubbock recently thanks to the city’s effort to get everyone vaccinated. However, the virus and its more infectious variants are still present in the community, continuing to replicate and potentially mutate. Cook said everyone should get the vaccine as soon as possible to prevent the virus from replicating.
Regarding how vaccine companies are planning for booster shots against the virus variants, Cook said there will be a 50/50 chance there will be one out starting the fall.
Mayor Dan Pope said in the conference that the city will continue to report the number of cases going on during the week this conference was hosted, but this will no longer continue starting the week after. A weekly report will be made starting the first Monday of May.
“We will still update weekday cases on our website but press release will only be made once a week,” Pope said.
Pope also said in this conference that the biweekly news conference will not be hosted until a week before Memorial Day. Every information regarding COVID-19 and the vaccination progress until then will be available on the city’s website and social media outlets.
