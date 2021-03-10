The City of Lubbock hosted their weekly press conference on March 10, for news regarding COVID-19, the city’s vaccination process and information about the recent state removal of the mask mandate. With Texas removing the mask mandate and all business going back to 100 percent capacity, there was lot of information needed to be discussed.
Katherine Wells, the director of the Public Health Department, said the number of COVID-19 cases around Lubbock are showing good signs, with days of fewer than 10 new cases. Another thing Wells mentioned is the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
“The key part of this guidance is that fully vaccinated individuals can now visit with other fully vaccinated individuals indoors without a mask,” Wells said. “This is the first time in a long time that we have seen the CDC making a recommendation to encourage some visitation.”
Wells said this guidance also allows elders who are vaccinated to visit unvaccinated individuals who are categorized as low-risk individuals.
“We still want to limit these visitations to two households,” Wells said, “we don’t want huge gatherings. We still want to keep the sizes small, but it does allow those grandparents who are vaccinated to visit with those families.”
Despite the statewide removal of the mask mandate, Wells said that fully-vaccinated individuals are still recommended to wear a well-fitting mask and practice social distance in public. It is also important for these people to be cautious when visiting large groups of unvaccinated individuals and to avoid medium to large-sized gatherings.
Regarding the vaccination process, Wells said the vaccination eligibility is now extended to teachers. This category includes all K-12 teachers, daycare workers and employees of independent school districts.
“We encourage all of them to come to the Civic Center, or work with your physician to get that important vaccine,” Wells said.
For other categories of people eligible for vaccination, with the number of first doses administered dropping recently, Wells said the city encourages everyone eligible to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.
“We also have a bit of resource now to have people vaccinated at their homes,” Wells said, “so if you are homebound, please call the Health Department, and we will work to get you scheduled. Our department number is 775-2933.”
Dr. Ron Cook, a public health authority, said that despite the average number of cases daily are lower than it used to before, citizens should not let their guard down.
“This virus is still out there,” Cook said, “it is still causing death and significant long-term illnesses. Let’s continue to do our part, wearing masks and social distancing and washing your hands.”
Cook said it is crucial to wear a mask if people are not vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated are also encouraged to wear a mask to prevent the spread.
“We don’t know about it yet,” Cook said, “It might not affect you, but it can still affect somebody else. Those studies are not completed yet.”
People who are eligible for the vaccine and already took the first dose should schedule for the second one. Cook said there are a lot of people in these groups that still need to get vaccinated.
“Vaccines don’t prevent disease, it is the vaccination that prevents disease,” Cook said. “That means it has to be in your arm to prevent the disease. So again, get it when it is available to you.”
Spring break will start next week, and students are advised to continue the procedures to prevent the spread of the virus. Cook said students should be outside if possible, instead of meeting people indoors.
“I’d still avoid the East and West Coast,” Cook said. “Those are still hot spots where they had those mutations that we’re worried about.”
Students who wish to spend time with their family and apartment partners during spring break are encouraged to do so. Cook said that these people need to keep in mind they should stay in small groups and outdoors to prevent the spread of the virus.
Regarding the information shown in the conference that most new COVID-19 cases are from the age group of 18 to 25, Cook said there might be considerations for people from this category at the start of April, but there are no promises.
“The vaccination process is based on the science of who is most likely to become the sickest if they were to contract the disease,” Cook said. “That is how I understand the tiering process, but 18-to-24-year-olds will still take a little while.”
The city plans to continue hosting conferences on COVID-19 every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., and citizens can visit the City of Lubbock’s YouTube channel to catch the conference live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.