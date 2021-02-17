As of 4 p.m. Feb. 17, there are a combined 19 open hospital beds and 24 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
This bed count differs from that of the available count shown on the Texas Department of State Health Services and City of Lubbock dashboards as these count all available beds including specialty beds, such as pediatrics and psychiatric, according to the release.
Sunday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 6.58 percent, remaining under the 15 percent threshold outlined Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders, according to the release.
The city confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19, 44 recoveries and two COVID-19-related deaths, as of 4 p.m. today, according to the release. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47,883. 46, 652 are recovered, and 531 are active. Additionally, the total amount of coronavirus-related deaths is 700.
