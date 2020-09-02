Several city facilities and services within the City of Lubbock will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
These services include recycling and trash collection, libraries, cultural facilities, community centers and the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Operations will resume as normal on Tuesday, according to the news release. Monday’s trash collection will take place on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s trash collection will be moved to this coming Wednesday.
Specific closures include the West Texas Region Disposal Facility, the Caliche Canyon Landfill, the Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center, according to the news release.
For more information on closures and operating hours, visit the City of Lubbock website.
