The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming that an employee in the Development Services Division tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8. The employee worked on the first floor of the Citizens Tower, which was professionally sanitized after the case was confirmed.
The employee and all who were in close contact or in the work area with them are currently in self-isolation per CDC and Lubbock Health Department guidelines, according to the release.
Development services such as the processing of applications for building permits, land development, plats, water and wastewater taps may be affected as there is currently a reduced team. according to the release. Customers can apply online at egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us.
