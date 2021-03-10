The City of Lubbock reported a hospitalization percentage of 3.86 percent March 9, remaining under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, according to a release from the city this afternoon.
Additionally, the city reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, 21 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. on March 9, according to the release. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,301 of these, 170 are active and 47,414 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 717 for the county.
There are a combined 17 open hospital beds and 38 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System according to the release. It can be important to note these bed counts differ from those of the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services, as those dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds.
