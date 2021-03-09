Vaccination appointments are still available this week through Lubbock Department of Public Health. According to the release from the City of Lubbock earlier today, the vaccine clinics will be opened at the times listed below:
March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 11, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As part of Governor Greg Abbott's Save Our Seniors Program, homebound individuals can now call the number 775-2933 to schedule vaccinations at their own residence, according to the release.
Clinics are available for those who fall into Phase 1A, 1B or are teachers. According to this release, K-12 teachers and staff, as well as workers, at licensed childcare facilities can now receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be made online at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine, or through the City of Lubbock Public Health Department number at (806) 775-2933. The hotline will be available from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who wish to take a second dose can call the same number or visit mylubbock.info/dose2 for registration. Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment, according to the release.
