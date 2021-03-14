Vaccination appointments for COVID-19 are still available this week through the Lubbock Department of Public Health. According to a release from the City of Lubbock, the vaccine clinics will be hosted at the times listed below:
- March 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 18, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Individuals in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C or who are teachers are eligible to schedule to receive the vaccine beginning March 15, at 10 a.m. according to the release.
Appointments can be made online at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or through the City of Lubbock Public Health Department number at 806-775-2933. The hotline will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to the release.
Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2 or by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department. Individuals needing mobility assistance should call the Public Health Department for assistance, according to the release.
