The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,285 after the City of Lubbock confirmed 13 news cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries.
With no additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county remains at 716, according to the City of Lubbock news release.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B is 4.42 percent as of March 8, according to the release. Restrictions in Trauma Service Area B will be lightened under Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders unless Lubbock goes above 15 percent for seven days in a row.
There are a combined 15 open hospital beds and 28 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m., according to the release. These numbers reflect staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
