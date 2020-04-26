The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 499 as of 4 p.m. on April 26.
There are 293 cases listed as active and 166 listed as recovered, according to the release. There were no additional deaths confirmed, so the number of deaths remains at 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.