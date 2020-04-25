The City of Lubbock reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, marking the fewest number of new cases since April 5.
With the three new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 497. Of the total number of cases, 291 are active as 166 individuals have recovered and 40 had died due to complications with the virus. State-wide, there have been 23,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as 623 individuals have died due to the virus.
As the number of new cases per day has started to decline, social distancing is still encouraged along with proper hygiene practices.
