The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming three new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on May 25.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 667, according to the release. Of those, 178 are active, 439 are listed as recovered and there have been 50 deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
