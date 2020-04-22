Following a five day stretch last week with three instances of 30 or more confirmed cases in a day, the City of Lubbock has reported the sixth straight day with 15 or fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Today's newly confirmed count of 12 additional cases and just one additional death brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 470 with 39 deaths. Of the 470 confirmed cases, 288 are listed active and 143 are listed as recovered at this time.
On April 12 the city reported a single day high of 37 confirmed cases, which was matched on April 15 with 37 cases and followed by 34 confirmed cases on April 16. These three days of reporting alone accounted for over a quarter of all confirmed cases at the time.
Since then, however, the city has not reported a single day with more than 15 confirmed cases, with just 69 cases reported over the last six days.
