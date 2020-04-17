The City of Lubbock confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with six more recoveries. However, due to a reporting delay, there may be changes to the cases reported over the coming weekend.
With the addition of the six reported cases, the total case count for Lubbock is now 407. Of those, 272 are considered active, 107 are listed as recovered, with 28 deaths due to the virus.
The City of Lubbock expects the reporting delay experienced today to catch up over the weekend, which may impact case numbers reported on Saturday and Sunday.
