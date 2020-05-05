The City of Lubbock has announced that there have been seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County along with one additional death as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
With the seven new cases, the total number of cases in Lubbock County has risen to 567. Of the total cases, 249 of those cases are active as 272 people have recovered and 46 individuals died due to complications with the virus. Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas has grown to 33,369 with 906 Texans dying due to complications with the virus.
This marks the fifth consecutive day that the new case total has remained in single digits after a spike in cases occurred on Thursday with 19 new cases. Over the past five days, the average number of new cases has been 6.2 per day. As for the past week, the average number of new cases per day was 8.4.
Despite the number of new cases remaining lower than the start of the pandemic, the City of Lubbock Health Department still encourages everyone to continue social distancing while also following proper personal hygiene practices.
