Following four confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the City of Lubbock reported four more deaths on Monday, with the Lubbock death total now up to 36.
In addition, the city reported another 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 445 overall confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 285 cases are considered active, with 124 cases now listed as recovered.
